PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Charles welcomes new mayor

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Marshall Simien Jr. is sworn in as the mayor of the City of Lake Charles by Honorable Judge Piper D. Griffin of the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

Hundreds packed the Lake Charles Event Center Monday night to watch the swearing-in of the city’s newest mayor, Marshall Simien Jr.

