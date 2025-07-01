PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Charles welcomes new mayor
Published 10:58 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Marshall Simien Jr. is sworn in as the mayor of the City of Lake Charles by Honorable Judge Piper D. Griffin of the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Lake Charles City Council President Craig Marks speaks during a ceremony held on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Events Center before Marshall Simien Jr. (far left) takes the oath of office as the city's next mayor. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Lillian Thorn sings the National Anthem during a oath of office ceremony held on June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center for new Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. and the City Council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Reverend Alvin Bass (pastor, Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church) prays during a oath of office ceremony held on June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center for new Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. and the City Council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
New City of Lake Charles Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. sits with his wife Dr. Paula Simien and children, Grace and August, during an oath of office ceremy on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
City Administrator John Cardone speaks during an oath of office ceremony on June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Jamie Bice administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Matthew Vezinot, District G, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Jamie Bice administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Stuart Weatherford, District E, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Kendrick Guidry administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Craig Marks, District F, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Kendrick Guidry administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Ronnie Harvey Jr., District A, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Kendrick Guidry administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Tommy Bilbo, District C, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Honorable Judge Kendrick Guidry administers the oath of office to Lake Charles City Councilman Matt Young, District D, on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
City of Lake Charles Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. speaks after taking th oath of office on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Dr. Paula Simien give her husband, new City of Lake Charles Mayor Mashall Simien Jr., a thumbs-up during a ceremony held on Monday, June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
New City of Lake Charles Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. speaks during an oath of office ceremy on June 30, 2025 at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
New City of Lake Charles Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. speaks during an oath of office ceremony on June 30, 2025, at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Hundreds packed the Lake Charles Event Center Monday night to watch the swearing-in of the city’s newest mayor, Marshall Simien Jr.