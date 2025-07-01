One-tank trips: Lafayette, Alexandria, Natchitoches Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Summertime is here, and if you’re looking for somewhere to go for the day, look no further than our home state. There are cities throughout Louisiana that offer a variety of fun entertainment — for kids and adults alike.

Lafayette

Louisiana is no stranger to rich cultures, and Lafayette is home to an epicenter of Acadian history.

The Village offers a step back in time to a simpler, yet more difficult, era. It’s great to learn about what led Acadia’s ancestors here, said Kristen Wilkens, LARC’s store manager.

“A lot of the children are shocked at the contrast between the early 1800s and now – by showing them region-specific differences, it impacts them directly,” she said.

The Village is made up of different homes, with each one having its own story and history. A trip to the Acadian Village is not only educational and fun, but also all proceeds directly benefit LARC, which assists adults with special needs through participation in community engagement and education while promoting employment opportunities.

The Acadian Village is a great place for families to enjoy a full day learning a little Acadian history. Families often bring a picnic and enjoy it at the pavilion. Independent and guided tours of the village are also available. Guided tours are $15 per adult and $12 per student, while self-guided tours are $11 per adult, $10 per senior, and $9 for students.

The Village is located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer. You can also find live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays.

Another must-see pit stop in Lafayette is the last freestanding Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe in the country. Borden’s in Lafayette opened in 1940 and offers over 31 flavors of delicious ice cream. The two most popular items on the menu are the banana splits and a scoop of vanilla dipped in Elmer’s Gold Brick Topping that turns into a hard shell, according to Kackie Lerille, owner of Borden’s. She and her father, Red Lerille, purchased the property and the business in 2009.

“It was a cute little spot that we felt it was important to take care of.”

They proceeded to complete a year-long renovation, but kept the business open for the community.

Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Alexandria

If your family loves animals, Alexandria is the best place to take the kids this summer. The Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Zoo has all sorts of animals from flamingos to the American black bear. You can even take a train ride around the zoo and if you get hungry, eat at the Palm Cafe. The Palm Cafe is open Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you want to see more animals, you can head on over to the “Gone Wild Safari” a couple minutes away in Pineville. Gone WIld Safari is a drive-through animal park where wildlife roam freely and you can observe animals in their natural habitats right in the comfort of your own vehicle.

It is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing visitors to drive their own car through the safari. There is an extra fee to feed the animals yourself, but on Fridays and Saturdays, you can hop on a guided bus tour between 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

The Safari also has an interactive petting zoo, a hands-on wildlife experience that will delight kids and adults alike.

For more information on Gone Wild Safari, call 318.787.6902.

After a day filled with playing with the animals, stop at a CenLa’s favorite, BJ’s Pizza House. This iconic pizza restaurant has been serving the Alexandria area since 1979. With three locations in Cenla,(Pineville, Ball and Alexandria) it’s hard to pass up while visiting the area. The restaurant has been voted “CenLa’s Best Pizza” for over 30 years, said Norma Baker.

She is the store manager for the Pineville location and managing partner for BJ’s Pizza House, and has been working there for even longer.

“We really push freshness and quality of product.”

BJ’s makes its own dough from scratch two to three times a day, and has used the same great recipe since 1979.

The restaurant uses its secret seasoning blend to make its signature sauce, and chops its bell peppers and onions by hand to keep it fresh.

“When people come in town, the first thing they want to do is go to BJ’s. … They say ‘there’s no place in Dallas or no place in Nashville like BJ’s’ – they want to come home and have BJ’s pizza,” she said.

Natchitoches

For a day filled with history, shopping, and walking along a beautiful riverfront look no further than Natchitoches.

The city was established in 1714 and is the original French colony in Louisiana. It is also the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Take a stroll along the Cane River and enjoy the atmosphere.

“I recommend taking in Front Street and having a picnic down on the riverbank,” Meshelle Morgan, operations manager at Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

The historic district offers over 20 locally-owned shops and boutiques, and multiple restaurants.

Be sure to stop in at Kaffie-Frederick General Mercantile. Established in 1863, the store is the oldest business in the city and Louisiana’s oldest general store. You can find anything in the store from classic toys — like a Radio Flyer wagon — to hardware and kitchen supplies. Upstairs is a gift shop with jewelry and Christmas items year-round.

After shopping on Front Street, if you’re feeling hungry, there are plenty of options. One local favorite is Papa’s Bar and Grill. While in Natchitoches, you can always opt for a Natchitoches meat pie or try one of Papa’s burgers.

One of Morgan’s favorite places to stop in is the Cane River Candy Company on Front Street for a delicious sweet treat. The store is a local candy store offering a variety of chocolate covered treats, retro candy, popcorn and more.

If you like mini golf head over to the brand new attraction at Dark Woods Adventure Park located at 4343 University Parkway Natchitoches. It has a fun pirate-themed mini golf course for all ages to enjoy.

“Natchitoches is a safe and fun family environment,” Morgan said.

Next time you’re considering a trip to get away, but don’t really have the time or money to schedule a weeklong vacation, look in your own backyard for fun places to go and see!