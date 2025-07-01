Norman Spikes Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Norman Spikes, 82, of Arkansas, formerly of Westlake, La., passed away on June 24, 2025. He was born on June 6, 1943, in Merryville, La.

Norman lived in Westlake for many years before retiring and relocating to Arkansas in 2000. He was a proud member of Local 106 and, in 1986, founded his own business, Sun Contracting and Maintenance. Known for his dedication, work ethic, and craftsmanship, Norman left a lasting mark on every project he touched.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Alice Kidd Spikes, and four children, Craig Spikes and wife, Barbara, Shari Thrasher, Scott Spikes and wife, Carolyn, and Clark Spikes and wife, Katina.

He is also survived by his sister, Aline Crain; brothers-in-law, David Kidd and wife, the Rev. Stephanie Kidd, and Joe Kidd and wife, Randi; 12 grandchildren, Shane Thomason and wife, Renee, Heather Thomason and Jose Molano, Rachael Thrasher, MA Chief Mary Alice Spikes, Sarah Spikes and wife, Cassie, Gracy Spikes, Gabe Spikes and Whitney, Dylan and wife, Lindsey, Sean Olivier, Dillon Rossler and wife, Sophia, Caleb Spikes, and Emily Spikes, and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Myrl Spikes; his brother, Sherman Spikes, and his beloved niece, Jan Mothershed.

Norman enjoyed woodworking, building on his property, traveling with his wife and grandchildren, and watching NASCAR. He will be remembered for his love of family, his generous spirit, and the life he built with his own hands.

The family will welcome friends and relatives for a memorial visitation at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in memory of Norman Spikes.