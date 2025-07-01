Mayor Simien: ‘We are going to make this city work like it has never worked before’

Monday marked the creation of “One Lake Charles” as Mayor Marshall J. Simien Jr. was sworn into office by Justice Piper D. Griffin. By his side was his wife of 33 years, Dr. Paula Simien. Two of his three children, August and Grace, also joined him on stage. His oldest son, Marshall Simien III, watched from Indianapolis.

The Sudduth Coliseum in the Lake Charles Event Center was filled with hundreds of members of the public. The floor seats were full and the stadium seats were filled with his supporters.

In May, Simien was elected the 30th mayor of Lake Charles in a run-off election. But this isn’t the genesis of his civic service. He served on the Lake Charles City Council for District A for eight years, where he served as vice president and president. He also served on the Lake Charles Port Board, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Louisiana State Board of Commerce and Industry and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

A graduate of Washington-Marion High School, McNeese State University and the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Simien calls himself a “son of Lake Charles.” And as a child of the city, he is “humbled and proud” to be elected, and ready to hit to ground running.

“When I look in this room, I see people that I have seen all of my life. You raised me. I hear the voice of my father from heaven and the chorus of all those who have gone before us. Whose sacrifice has paved the way for where we are now,” Simien said during his address. “We are going to work as hard as we can for you. We are going to do the best we can. We are going to make this city work like it has never worked before.”

His oath of office was colored by a special presentation from Attorney Brent Hawkins on behalf of the Southwest Louisiana Chapter of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, to recognize Simien for his achievement of being the first African American man to be elected mayor of Lake Charles.

Hawkins presented Simien with a resolution that laid out his career, achievements and character.

“A God-fearing man, of rare character, uncommon capability, with the courage to confront adversity, the wisdom to build coalitions, and the heart to serve every resident with fairness, transparency and devotion,” Hawkins said while reading the resolution. “We express our deepest admiration for his lifelong commitment to public service, his trailblazing achievements, and his enduring vision for a more unified and prosperous and vibrant Lake Charles for generations to come.”

City staff have been immersed in Simien’s transition into office since the run-off election.

City Administrator John Cardone said Lake Charles is in “very good hands,” and believes residents elected a mayor who is “capable, willing and prepared” to take the challenges that result from growth head-on.

“Mayor Simien is committed to improving the quality of life for our citizens and has a great vision for our city. The energy is bright, a great thing for our city on the horizon.”

The Lake Charles City Council members also took their oath on Monday.

The four new Lake Charles council members who took their oaths are Donald Fondel, District B; Tommy Bilbo, District C; Matthew “Matt” Young, District D; and Matthew Vezinot, District G. They will join council incumbents Ronnie Harvey Jr., District A; Stuart Weatherford, District E; and Council President Craig Marks, District F.

Simien’s mayoral campaign was centered around “One Lake Charles,” a promise of inclusion.

“It’s not just a vision, it’s a commitment. … If we include everyone, everyone, then we start avoiding some of the pitfalls that stop us from being where we are.”

During his remarks, Marks said the council is ready to work alongside Simien.

“There’s a task that has been set before us to follow this man, to make his vision come to fruition. All seven of us have vowed to make that happen, to the best of our ability,” he said. “We’re not going to always see things in the same light. But we’ve got one mission, and that’s to move Lake Charles forward.”

Simien and the council’s four-year term officially began on July 1. Their first city council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, in the city council chambers.