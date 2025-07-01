Margie Verlene Scott Roger Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Margie Verlene Scott Roger, 81, passed from this life on June 28, 2025, in a Lafayette Hospital.

Margie was born and raised in Houston and met and married Harry Roger and they moved to Lafayette and then Lake Charles. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devout catholic and enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her younger years, Mrs. Roger was a ballet dancer and traveled the United States.

Mrs. Roger is preceded in death by her parents, James Clifford Scott and Marjorie Kelley Scott.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years, Harry Roger, her two sons, Scott Roger and his wife, Misty, and David Cunningham; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and her two siblings, Jim Scott and Sandy Scott.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Lacassine Cemetery.