Hot and humid conditions expected through Fourth of July holiday Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend as the National Hurricane Center keeps it eye on a tropical disturbance that stretches from the northeastern Gulf across Florida to the Carolina Coast.

National Weather Service Lake Charles office Meteorologist Andrew Tingler said the center gives the disturbance a 30 percent chance of developing further over the next several days.

“It is too early to determine what, if any, impacts may occur across the Southeast United States,” Tingler said.

He said in the meantime heat indexes in Southwest Louisiana could reach into the 100-107-degree range this week with only a slim chance the area will catch a brief cooling shower or thunderstorm.

Lake Charles has a 15 percent of seeing rainfall on the Fourth of July — likely that would be between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Any storms that may develop are expected to dissipate by 7 p.m.

Tingler said revelers should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if celebrating outside.