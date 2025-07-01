Eugene Fontenot Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Eugene “Gene” Fontenot passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side at the age of 91 3/4. Gene was born on Aug. 11, 1933, in Kinder (Edna), La., to Martin K. and Lillian Fontenot. He lived a life full of passion, purpose, and unwavering devotion to his family, his country, and his community. He was married to the love of his life, Thelma, for 69 years. Together, they built a strong, loving, and compassionate family along with a legacy of memories and inclusion that touched the lives of countless people.

Gene is survived by his wife, Thelma; his daughters, Genia Fontenot (Theresa Vincent) and Danielle Hay (Greg); his son, Rod Fontenot (Kimberly); four grandchildren, Jillian Hay of Austin, Ali Hay of Austin, Dr. Emma Claire Fontenot DDS, Capt., USAF of Warner Robin AFB, and George Fontenot of Phoenix, who carries forward his strength and warmth.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Martin K. and Lillian Fontenot; his daughter, Donna Lynn Fontenot; his brother, Bernard Fontenot, and his sister, Juanita Young.

He was a 1956 graduate of Southwest Louisiana Institute (now ULL) with a Degree in Geology, a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and a member of the USAF ROTC. He then continued to serve honorably for 20 years in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Major, and a decorated fighter pilot of 356 missions during the Vietnam War.

Gene lived a very whole life, filled with accomplishments. He had a voracious appetite for travel and adventure with his family and friends. Family was the most important thing in his life. This is why he left the service and brought us back to Louisiana. Upon completing his military service, he returned to Louisiana in 1969. He became a successful entrepreneur, opening Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Premises Lounge, Gene Fontenot Construction Company, and several other small businesses, establishing himself as a restaurateur and developer of commercial and residential real estate.

Gene was an avid hunter of ducks and deer. He also enjoyed fishing. But most of all, he loved cooking, entertaining, and sharing his bounty with family and friends. A proud supporter of Louisiana sports, Gene was a faithful fan of the McNeese State Cowboys, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, the New Orleans Saints, and of course, the beloved LSU Tigers. Gene and Thelma shared a deep love for the Krewe de La Famille as founding members for over 30 years. Their hard work and dedication helped the organization grow, and they were honored with the royal titles of King and Queen in 2013.

He leaves behind a legacy of service, love, laughter, and deep-rooted Cajun pride. Rest in peace, Gene Fontenot. Your journey was noble, your love enduring, and your memory eternal.

Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 3 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 2500 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, La., with Msgr. Harry Greig serving as Celebrant. Burial will follow with U.S. Air Force honors at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their caregiver, Gayle Spencer, Melissa Giles RN, and Chayla Broussard, of Heart of Hospice.

Please consider making a memorial donation to The WWII Museum in Memory of USAF Major Eugene Fontenot. https://www.nationalww2museum.org/give/honor-your-hero/tribute-gifts-national-wwii-museum.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.