Anthony John Nocilla 

Anthony John “AJ” Nocilla, 78, of Sulphur, passed away on June 28, 2025, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1947, in Lake Charles, La., to Frank Sr. and Frances Nocilla. AJ was a 1965 graduate of Lake Charles High and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from McNeese State University. On April 30, 1972, he married the former Mary Ann Verde and they stood by each other’s side for 53 years and raised two daughters. He worked for AT&T as a planning engineer and retired in 2011 after 38 years. Throughout the years, AJ volunteered with the Telephone Pioneers, Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, and the Salvation Army Bell Ringers. AJ was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church until his retirement when they moved to Sulphur to be near their grandchildren. He then became a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where he made his ACTS and DEEP retreats. Anthony was a United States Army veteran where he was stationed at Fort Polk.

AJ is survived by is his loving wife, Mary Ann; his two wonderful daughters, Dr. Virginia “Jenny” Grimball and her husband, Dr. Roger Jr. and their two children, Jasper and Camille Grimball, and Victoria “Vicky” Nocilla and partner, Rich McBride. His surviving siblings are three sisters, Marie Hantz, Carla Morgan and her husband, Larry, and Cynthia House. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Nocilla Jr.

The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur on July 1, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.

AJ was a family man who dedicated his life to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

