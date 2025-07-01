7/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kody Blane Mudd, 30, 537 E. Carlton St., Sulphur — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; two counts probation detainer; one count parole detainer. Bond: $50,000.

Christopher Paul Jack Jr., 19, 2213 5th Ave. — illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense. Bond: $150,000.

Takia Latina Blackmon, 21, 6467 Corbina Road — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.

Keshaun Sandell Doucet, 20, 896 McDaniel Drive — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns; two counts drug possession. Bond: $265,500.

Jermaine Reed Jackson, 19, 2135 Brookmead Court — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; attempted second-degree murder. Bond: $650,000.

Brandon Paul Zackery, 26, 1201 Cactus Drive — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Bond: $10,000.

Kenneth Gerald Starnes, 39, 6018 Earl Daughenbaugh Road, Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery; drug possession.