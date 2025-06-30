Pedestrian killed in Jeff Davis crash Published 1:38 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on La. 26 near Trailer Town Road in Jeff Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Matt Gaspard said the crash claimed the life of Cody Moore of Jennings.

Gaspard said troopers responded to the crash just before before 1 a.m. He said Moore has been walking in the northbound lane of

Email newsletter signup

La. 26. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling north on La. 26.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck Moore, Gaspard said.

Moore received fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was unrestrained at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.