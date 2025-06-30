Louisiana’s Outback: The Creole Nature Trail puts SW La.’s treasures on display Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Southwest Louisiana is not only a wealth of unique culture and ecological elements, but it is a destination unto itself.

The treasures of SWLA are globally recognized because the region is the home of the Creole Nature Trail, the only All-American Road fully contained within the state.

The 180-mile road was created in 1979 and was designated as a National Scenic Byway in 1979.

A roadway is deemed a National Scenic Byway by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration if it meets at least one of six criteria: archeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational and scenic.

One step above a National Scenic Byway is the All-American Road, which needs to have at least two of the “intrinsic qualities” and have one-of-a-kind features that can’t be found elsewhere. In 2002, the Creole Nature Trail received this designation, which has only been granted to a handful of other roadways.

“People come here just to travel the Creole Nature Trail … This is like its own little tourist attraction,” said Anne Klenke, vice president of destination development and community engagement.

She works out of Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point, the Sulphur satellite office of Visit Lake Charles.

The outside of the building features the “Louisiana’s Outback” Creole Nature Trail logo and a small white, wooden fishing boat, which is perfect for a photo op.

Before sitting down with the American Press, she showed off the local art and well-reserved alligator skin that decorate its walls.

“We had local artists commissioned to do all the different art and then this was actually donated to us and they had had it for years and years and no longer had any place to put it,” she recalled with a smile. “So, then they allowed us to tell the story.”

Built 10 years ago Adventure Point is an opportunity for travelers to learn about what they should look out for before traversing the Creole Nature Trail.

The photo opportunities flow inside the building, which is in reality a free, fun and immersive “edutainment” opportunity for travelers before they set out on the trail. Its halls hold several interactive hands-on displays for guests to learn about all things Southwest Louisiana.

From the food to the music to the smells to the ecosystem, any tourist or local who stops by Adventure Point will leave with more knowledge on SWLA’s local culture, and the intrinsic qualities of the regions that make the creole nature trail so special.

Such as the Chenier Plain – the coastal landscape of SWLA and Southwest Texas that is made of cheniers and mudflats, shaded with oak trees and backdropped by marshes, which are necessary nurseries for fish, shrimp and oysters.

The flat lands and marshes are features that locals might take for granted, but out-of-towners find themselves in awe while traversing the nature trail, she said.

“It’s just marshes as far as you can see, and we don’t think much of it because that’s what we’re used to. But imagine you’re from New York or London, and you’re out there and there’s no people around. It’s flat as far as you can see and you see a thunderstorm start rolling in.

“It’s a little frightening for them, but it’s also amazing because it’s something they’ve never seen before.”

And with global travelers comes a significant economic impact. One study conducted by Visit Lake Charles found the trail brought 300,000 people to SWLA annually, a number that Klenke said has only increased.

“Everyday, we have people walk in that front door from all over the world: The UK, Germany, China, Greece, Turkey. … To them, it’s just another opportunity to experience a natural wonder.”

Most travelers take the main loop from Sulphur, south to Holly Beach, east to Creole and back north to Lake Charles. Before setting out on the trail, don’t forget to pack sunscreen, bug spray and a sense of curiosity.

Klenke said the first stop should be Brown’s Grocery Story, where explorers can stock up on all the supplies.

Along the way, there are four wildlife refuges to explore.

The first is the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge that has three recreational areas and two walking trails, like the Blue Goose Walking Trail and the Wetland Walkway, a three-quarter mile marsh boardwalk.

All the way South, travelers will find Holly and Rutherford beaches.

The trail also reaches the tiny town of Creole. North from there are the Conway Blue Memorial Bridge and the Pentel Wildlife Drive.

Klenke called the Pentel Wildlife Drive the place to go if there is limited time. The three-mile driving loop puts all of the trail’s unique features on display, and they can all be seen from the comfort of the passenger’s seat.

Pro-tip: On the way back north, make one last pitstop at Chesson’s Grocery and take La. 397 back up to I-10 to see the bird’s Farmer’s Rice Mill.

That is only a portion of the mail loop, and doesn’t include the handful of detours that can make the trip even more impactful.

To see all of the exploration opportunities, visit www.visitlakecharles.org/creole-nature-trail