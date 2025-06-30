Body of 23-year-old man found on side of road Published 1:45 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The body of a 23-year-old Lake Charles man was discovered Sunday night on the side of U.S. 90.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of U.S. 90 in reference to an unresponsive male on the side of the roadway.

She said the man was later identified as Kalin J. Stevens and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are not releasing many details at this time, but we do have enough evidence to treat this as a homicide,” Sheriff Stitch Guillory said. “We still have some work to do to determine exactly what happened. Our deputies are continuing to speak to multiple witnesses as well as analyze evidence from the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605. Det. Shane Broussard is the lead investigator on the case.