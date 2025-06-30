6/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 10:29 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

Ruben Vela, 56, 802 Roberta Drive, Sulphur — operating while intoxicated-third offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Jeremy James Hall Sr., 45,2705 7th St. — operating while intoxicated-third offense; stopping, standing or parking in specified places; child endangerment law-operating a vehicle while intoxicated-third offense.

Adrianna Malia Banks, 25, 1715 O’Brien St. — home invasion. Bond: $45,000.

Geremy Dewayne Ross, 34, 1023 East St., Vinton — battery of a dating partner-first offense; drug possession. Bond: $5,500.

Jacob Beau LaFleur, 23, 781 E. Carlton St., Sulphur — theft of a firearm; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; aggravated burglary; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer by violence. Bond: $117,100.

Robert Art Draeger Jr., 40, Houston — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; drug possession; obstruction of justice. Bond: $39,000.

Shane Allen Pearson, 44, Houston — illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more. Bond: $65,000.

Meagan Mckenzie Presswood, 26, Port Arthur, Texas — direct contempt of court; second-degree kidnapping; human trafficking. Bond: $1,250,000.

Larryelle Nicole Walker, 22, 1011 W. 18th St. — two counts direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more. Bond: $12,500.

Jada Elizabeth Gamble, 18, 2407 Duraso Drive, Westlake — domestic abuse battery.

Jermaric Terez Andrus, 26, 903 Fall St. — direct contempt of court; probation violation; resisting an officer; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; penalties for stop and yield sign violations. Bond: $53,100.

Rex Marshall Massengale Jr., 39, Chandler, Texas ± theft from $25,000 or more. Bond: $75,000.

Cody Dalton Reeves, 31, Livingston, Texas — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Roger Dale Rhew, 54, 209 N. Stanford St. Apt. 1, Sulphur — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Amos Elmer Bryant Jr., 66, 2424 Gardenia St., 65 — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; bicycle lamps and reflectors; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; operating while intoxicated, third offense; proper equipment required on vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Dedrick Lamar Withers, 33, 1112 Clover Drive — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; maximum speed limit; simple battery of the inform; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; domestic abuse battery.