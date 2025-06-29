Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business Published 4:57 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Gilbert to lead diabetes clinic

BATON ROUGE – Pennington Biomedical Research Center, an LSU Health affiliate and one of the nation’s largest research institutions, has opened a new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic provides specialized care for patients managing diabetes and endocrine disorders.

Leading the clinic is Timothy Gilbert, MD, endocrinologist and Lake Charles native. He joins Pennington Biomedical with nearly 20 years of private practice experience in Southwest Louisiana.

Gilbert earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an internal medicine residency at LSUHSC Baton Rouge and a fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolic Disease at Ochsner Health Systems.

In addition to leading the clinic, Gilbert serves as a clinical research physician at Pennington Biomedical, contributing to pharmaceutical and investigator-initiated studies that advance diabetes and metabolic health treatments.

Esterly joins Johnson Firm

Ashlyn Esterly has joined The Johnson Firm as an associate attorney.

Originally from Ascension Parish, Esterly earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, both in Baton Rouge. After earning her law degree, she worked as a law clerk for the Honorable Martha Ann O’Neal and C. Kerry Anderson in the 36th Judicial District Court of Louisiana in Beauregard Parish.

Esterly’s practice at The Johnson Firm focuses primarily on family law. She is an active member of the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association’s Family Law Division and Young Lawyers Section.

LC Memorial recognized

Lake Charles Memorial Health System is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work for a second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. company. LCMHS is named as one of only three health care entities in Louisiana that hold this prestigious title.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Smith joins Imperial Health

Family Medicine Physician Brenton Smith, MD, has joined the medical staff of Imperial Health.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in public health from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and his Doctor of Medicine form the University of Miami – Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida.

He completed his residency in Family Medicine at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and Aerospace Medicine Primary Training as a Flight Surgeon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He also earned a Master of Health Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Smith achieved the rank of major in the U.S. Air Force and served as a flight surgeon/family medicine physician for the 47th Medical Group at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas for the past four years. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, the Wilderness Medical Society and the Association of Ringside Physicians.

Ozment joins Crying Eagle

Crying Eagle Brewing Company is proud to announce the addition of Ryan Ozment as the general manager of its highly anticipated second location, Crying Eagle Lakefront, set to open later this summer.

A native of Southwest Louisiana and a graduate of Iowa High who attended McNeese State University, his career began humbly at Snake River Grill inside L’Auberge Casino, where an unexpected introduction to the world of fine dining ignited a lifelong curiosity about food, beer, wine, and service. From bussing tables to managing high-end operations, Ozment quickly worked his way up the ranks.

In 2020, he was named general manager of Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Landry’s premier, standalone fine dining concept. His leadership earned him the prestigious General Manager of the Year award in 2022 and led to his promotion as assistant director of food & beverage for the property.

Broussard named executive chef

Crying Eagle Brewing Company is proud to announce Chef Lyle Broussard as the executive chef of its newest concept, Crying Eagle Lakefront, opening Summer 2025 in Lake Charles.

A proud native of Southwest Louisiana, Broussard has spent his life immersed in the region’s rich Cajun and Creole roots. From learning to cook beside his grandmother to becoming one of the area’s most celebrated chefs, his journey has been defined by passion, precision, and a deep love for the culture and cuisine of his home.

Broussard spent nearly two decades at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, where he rose through the ranks and became known for his bold, soulful approach to Louisiana cooking. His accolades include recognition from the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, ACFNO’s Best Chefs of Louisiana, and Visit Lake Charles’ Outstanding Culinary Professional Award.

He is known not only for his food but also for his community involvement. He has mentored aspiring chefs and championed local food systems through farm-to-table initiatives. His cooking has earned him top honors in BBQ and gumbo competitions across the state.

The Sculptry welcomes Verret

Bethany Verret, board certified physician assistant, has joined the medical aesthetic team at The Sculptry, Southwest Louisiana’s premier medical aesthetics spa.

Originally from Lake Charles, Verret brings nine years of clinical experience and two years of hands-on expertise in aesthetic injecting.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Louisiana State University, followed by a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Her medical background includes occupational medicine, urgent care, emergency medicine, and most recently, an exclusive focus on aesthetic medicine.

Verret is also a certified injector for Botulinum Toxin (Botox) and dermal fillers.