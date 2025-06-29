Bonnie Jo Bahnsen begins term as Vinton mayor
Published 8:01 am Sunday, June 29, 2025
In front of a capacity crowd in the Vinton Town Council chambers, Bonnie Jo Bahnsen took the oath of office on Friday to officially start her term as mayor.
“It is a wonderful feeling,” Bahnsen said. “I am blessed beyond means. I love this town, and I love this community.
“The community support was awesome from day one. They know that I have their back and they got mine.”
Email newsletter signup
As her term begins, Bahnsen, a realtor and business owner, hopes to turn eyes across the state to Vinton.
“I want to take it to the top,” Bahnsen said. “I want the rest of the state to know where Vinton, Louisiana, is.”
She said she is ready for the challenges that come with the job.
“Everyone said it is a harder job than you think, so I am hoping to prove them wrong,” Bahnsen said. “
Bahnsen’s family has deep roots in Vinton, and she wants to find ways to draw more businesses into the town and fuel growth.
“Early in my term, I want us to get some more businesses to town,” Bahnsen said. “I want to make our town grow.
“I want to get our workers all where they need to be and watch God work his miracles because he put me on this mission. He has the plan.”
Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler administered the oath of office to Bahnsen.
Also sworn in for a new term were Chief of Police Scott Spell and council members Diane Conner, Stephanie Hardy, William B.B. Loyd, Lindsey Stanley and Michael J.K. Wright.
Bahnsen defeated incumbent Marcus Renfrow 274-233 in March.