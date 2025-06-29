Bonnie Jo Bahnsen begins term as Vinton mayor Published 8:01 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Diane Conner for another term on the Vinton town council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Stephanie Hardy for another term on the Vinton town council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Williams B.B. Loyd for another term on the Vinton town council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Lindsey Stanley for another term on the Vinton town council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Michael J.K. Wright for another term on the Vinton town council. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler (right) swears in Scott Spell for another term Chief of Policel. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Bonnie Jo Bahnsen is sworn in by Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler on Friday as the next mayor of Vinton. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Bonnie Jo Bahnsen is sworn in by Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler on Friday as the next mayor of Vinton. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

In front of a capacity crowd in the Vinton Town Council chambers, Bonnie Jo Bahnsen took the oath of office on Friday to officially start her term as mayor.

“It is a wonderful feeling,” Bahnsen said. “I am blessed beyond means. I love this town, and I love this community.

“The community support was awesome from day one. They know that I have their back and they got mine.”

Email newsletter signup

As her term begins, Bahnsen, a realtor and business owner, hopes to turn eyes across the state to Vinton.

“I want to take it to the top,” Bahnsen said. “I want the rest of the state to know where Vinton, Louisiana, is.”

She said she is ready for the challenges that come with the job.

“Everyone said it is a harder job than you think, so I am hoping to prove them wrong,” Bahnsen said. “

Bahnsen’s family has deep roots in Vinton, and she wants to find ways to draw more businesses into the town and fuel growth.

“Early in my term, I want us to get some more businesses to town,” Bahnsen said. “I want to make our town grow.

“I want to get our workers all where they need to be and watch God work his miracles because he put me on this mission. He has the plan.”

Vinton town magistrate Carla Sigler administered the oath of office to Bahnsen.

Also sworn in for a new term were Chief of Police Scott Spell and council members Diane Conner, Stephanie Hardy, William B.B. Loyd, Lindsey Stanley and Michael J.K. Wright.

Bahnsen defeated incumbent Marcus Renfrow 274-233 in March.