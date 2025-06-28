Wanda Ammons Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Wanda Lee Stracner Ammons, 87, of Lake Charles passed away on June 19,2025. Wanda was born in Scotland, Ark. to Lonzo Stracner and Olive Lott Stracner, but moved at an early age to Pecos, Texas where she was raised through her childhood. Upon receiving her high school diploma, Wanda moved to Lake Charles to attend college at McNeese State University where she earned two associates degrees. Professionally, Wanda was an office manager at BFI Chemical service where she worked for 10 years. During her time in Lake Charles, Wanda faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church and among all her accomplishments professionally, Wanda’s greatest treasure was being a wife and mother. Wanda and her husband, Charles Tilden Ammons, were faithfully married for 33 years until his death in 2001. In her free time, she absolutely loved playing the game Bridge and was a Grandmaster player. She was also a master gardener, who always kept a beautiful and healthy garden.

Wanda is survived by her children, Ricky Titus and Ronda Jane Spencer (David); her stepchildren, Charles, Conred, Chelton Ammons and their families; her brother, Carl Stracner (Angie); four grandchildren, Chase, Charlee, and Josee Spencer, and Ricky Titus Jr.; and one great grandchild Caroline Calaway Spencer.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Charles Ammons; her parents; her brother, Dr. Bobby Stracner and his wife, Diane Stracner.

Upon Wanda’s request cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home with no public services. A private memorial service for family and friends and a burial at Highland Memory Gardens will take place at a later date.