American Press Male Athlete of the Year: Vital determined to be Hamilton’s best, three-sport star sets high goals Published 8:21 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Since he could pick up a ball, Javon Vital had the drive to be the best that he could be, no matter what. And one sport was never enough.

His first sport was baseball at about 5 years old, but through the years, he tried others and succeeded at all of them.

This past season, the sophomore led Hamilton Christian to its first state basketball championship, earned all-state first team and American Press All-Southwest Louisiana honors in two sports. For that, he is the American Press Male Athlete of the Year.

“If you want to be the best, you have to put yourself into those moments and be ready for those moments.”

One of his biggest moments was in the Select Division IV state championship game at Burton Coliseum on March 14. Trailing state champion Southern Lab, Vital hit a floater in the lane and scored on an offensive rebound for a 59-58 lead with 30 seconds left. He was named the title game MVP with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals to beat the Kittens 61-58. He had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the semifinals.

“It felt great,” Vital said. “We had an amazing team and amazing players. We played together. It was exciting. I knew it was going to happen, but I didn’t know when it was going to happen. We just kept our heads down, let God work and it happened this year.”

He ended the season with 15.5 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals a game. He was the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A MVP.

He started his sophomore season with a stellar football campaign, leading the Warriors to a 9-2 record and the second round of the playoffs.

He was one of two players in Southwest Louisiana to rush and pass for 1,000 yards. He ran for 1,503 yards and 25 touchdowns on 171 carries. He completed 81 of 136 passes for 1,239 yards, 18 TDs and five interceptions.

His four return TDs earned him LSWA Class 1A all-state honors. He was the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools offensive MVP.

In a Week 7 win over Elton, Vital accounted for six touchdowns with 246 yards on the ground.

He made big plays on defense, too. He helped seal a 46-40 win over St. John in Week 4 with a late interception and finished the season with two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

“When times got hard, my team trusted me to make big decisions and make the right decision,” he said.

In track, Vital won the District 4-1A 100-meter dash title in 10.79 seconds and was the Class 1A, Region II long jump champion at 21 feet, 11 inches and second in the triple jump (42-11 3/4).

Vital said playing multiple sports strengthens him year-round. He said he’s received multiple offers from Division I schools for football, including LSU, and hopes to compete in track at the college level.

“Each sport helps you with something for the next sport,” Vital said. “It is good if you do every sport. Track helps you with football, basketball helps you with baseball.”

He said he feels driven by everyone around him, especially his younger brothers Ja’vonte and Ja’monte.

“It is my little brothers, my community and the people in Lake Charles,” Vital said. “My little brothers look up to me. I feel like I failed them (if I don’t succeed).”

Vital said he has a strong feeling that his future holds much more.

“I feel great,” he said. “I have more to accomplish. This isn’t nothing.

“I haven’t reached the end goal yet. I have to keep working and stay humble. I want to be the best athlete to ever come out of Hamilton Christian, and just put my city on the map.”