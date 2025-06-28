Tropical depression forms in southern Gulf Published 8:07 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Tropical Depression No. 2 developed in the Bay of Campeche Saturday afternoon.

National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Andrew Tingler said the cyclone has sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving toward the west-northwest at 7 mph.

Tingler said the forecast is for the system to continue this motion into Mexico late Sunday or early Monday while slowly strengthening to a tropical storm.

Email newsletter signup

“If it does become a tropical storm, the system would be named Barry,” Tingler said. “No direct impacts are anticipated for southeast Texas or Louisiana, however an increase in moisture will allow a higher than normal coverage of afternoon thunderstorms Sunday.”