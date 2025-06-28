The Informer: Airport opening ushered in new era of aviation Published 4:35 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” reads the March 23, 1962, Lake Charles American Press. “And neither was the new Lake Charles Municipal Airport.”

It took almost seven years from the time the bond issued to finance the $6 million airport was passed until the airport was operational. Much of the delay was awaiting federal approval required in almost every step of construction.

“And since the federal government was paying approximately half the cost of the new facility, little construction could be taken without prior federal approval,” the newspaper reads.

Email newsletter signup

Built by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury with funds derived from a 1955 bond issue, the new airport boasted “the ultimate in safety features for aircraft and is well-equipped to handle all the needs of today’s modern air traveler.”

That included air conditioning — a rarity in 1962.

The airport was among the first in the nation to use a high-intensity approach lighting system complete with sequence flashing lights for the field. The system gave pilots an “invisible highway” down the airport runway, regardless of weather or darkness.

A Flight Service Station was another aviation aid built at the airport. The station gave pilots pre-flight briefings, position reports, field conditions and weather reports at the 15- and 45-minute mark each hour. It was manned by a two-person team.

The airport’s runway required a land acquisition of 1,650 acres at a cost of $1,340,643. Its accompanying control tower was boasted as being the equivalent to a six-story building.

Inside the $872,000 terminal building was a check-in station for passengers for the three airlines stationed at the airport — Eastern Airlines, Trans Texas Airways and Trans Airlines. Also in the terminal was a Hertz Rent-A-Car service, coffee shop, the Gaslight Lounge and Seven Nations restaurant.

Along the front of the terminal was five airline gates.

Also at the airport was a Federal Aviation Agency branch complete with 54 employees.

“A lot of progressive thought went into this airport,” veteran Air Force pilot W.S. Benedict told the American Press.

Benedit, who at that point was a pilot with Trans Texas Airways — which scheduled 10 flights out of Lake Charles daily — said the airport was “outstanding for a city this size.”

The airport was dedicated March 25, 1962, and included a gigantic air show in celebration.

“Necks arched skyward and faces being reddened by stiff breezes, some 60,000 people were awed by the precision flying of six Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy,” reads that day’s newspaper.

Also performing were the U.S. Army Parachute Team and there was a flyover by a B-52.

Louisiana State Police estimated 50,000 people were on airport grounds and another 10,000 watched the air show from along roads leading to the facility.

Major General John Hester, the former commander of the 806th Air Division at Chennault Air Force Base, was the day’s main speaker.

“Increased opportunities here for land, sea and air transportation offer continued promise for the growth and general welfare of Lake Charles and its surrounding area,” Hester said.