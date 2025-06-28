Regina “Gina” Marie Williams Baccigalopi Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Regina “Gina” Marie Williams Baccigalopi, 58, of Iowa, La., passed away on June 24, 2025.

Born on Jan. 19, 1967, in Sulphur, La., Gina was a proud graduate of Sulphur High School, Class of 1985, and earned her degree in Education from McNeese State University in 2000.

Gina touched countless lives during her years as a high school educator in New Caney, Texas until returning to Louisiana in 2008.

She had a deep love for gardening, camping, and what she fondly called “garage sailing” always on the lookout for hidden treasures and good stories along the way. Gina was also a lifelong lover of the arts. She danced from the age of eight and never lost her passion for movement and music. A devoted theatergoer, she was a season ticket holder to Theatre Under the Stars in Houston for over 20 seasons. Her favorite production was CATS, and one of her fondest memories was being invited on stage to dance with Rum Tum Tugger.

Gina’s love of music was just as strong. She found joy and connection in the sounds of her favorite artists, especially The Black Crowes and her “soul sister,” Janis Joplin.

Gina is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Baccigalopi; her father, Eugene (Ginger) Williams, and her brothers, Michael (Tanya) Williams and Chad (Kimberly) Williams; step-daughter Chelse (Dustin) Willis, and grandchildren Maddox, Miles, Monroe and Mari. She was a cherished aunt to Alexandra, Katelyn, Eden, Evan, Elliot, Drew, Dylan, Quinn, and Cameron Williams, and a beloved great-aunt to Eleanor, Olivia, and Kinsley Williams.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Ann Denton Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fenton, La., on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jom Joseph, Celebrant. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will begin Monday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Grandlake Sweetlake Cemetery at a later date

Pallbearers assisting in her service are Evan Williams, Elliot Williams, Drew Williams, Clint Brightwell, Cody Caldwell and James DeRouen.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gina’s name to the charity of your choice.

Gina will be remembered for her love of God, generous heart, joyful presence, and the love she shared so freely with her family, friends, students, and all who were lucky enough to know her, and we will all miss her very much.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com/Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.