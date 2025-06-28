Opioid Abatement Grant Program applications open Published 2:48 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is issuing a call for projects for its Opioid Abatement Grant Program — the initial step to determine eligibility for a full grant application.

The program is made possible through funds received from the National Opioid Settlement. These funds are part of a nationwide effort to combat the opioid crisis and address its lasting impact on local communities.

The Opioid Abatement Grant is open to organizations, agencies, and service providers offering programs or initiatives focused on primary prevention, evidence-based treatment, harm reduction, recovery support, and other strategies aimed at reducing opioid-related issues in Calcasieu Parish.

Email newsletter signup

“The opioid crisis continues to affect individuals and families across our parish. These grant opportunities are here to support the people and groups working to make a difference.” said Police Jury President Judd Bares. “The Police Jury is committed to using these funds to have a positive impact on the citizens of Calcasieu Parish.”

Applications open at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 30 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30.