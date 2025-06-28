Msgr. Charles J. Dubois Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Msgr. Charles J. Dubois, 85, a priest of 60 years of the Diocese of Lake Charles, died Monday, June 23, 2025 at Harbor Hospice.

Msgr. Dubois was born Nov. 5, 1939, the youngest of three sons to Andre “Simon” DuBois and Regina Brown DuBois in Erath, La. where he was raised, educated, and was forever proud of his family, their roots, and the culture of their hometown. He was affectionately known as “Charlie”, by his community, and is remembered for his grin that often told an unsaid story of his “humorous, playful and mildly mischievous ventures.” He was a graduate of Immaculata Seminary of Lafayette, La. and Notre Dame Seminary School of Theology New Orleans, La. where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1964. He began his vocational journey with his Ordination to Catholic Priesthood on Dec. 19, 1964 at St. John The Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette. He began his first assignment on Jan. 5, 1965, as the Associate Pastor for St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley and Vice-Chairman of the Committee for Dissemination of Information for Desegregation of Acadia Parish Schools. In January of 1971, Msgr. Dubois was transferred as an Associate Pastor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lake Charles and in February of 1974 he transferred to Pastor his first parish at St. Margaret Catholic Church. During this time, he served as Chairman of Clergy Senate in the Lafayette Diocese and Co-Chairman of the Provincial Council of Priest and Bishops of the New Orleans Province. He was also appointed the Acting Episcopal Vicar of the Lafayette Diocese and was appointed by the Archbishop of New Orleans as the Observer-National Catholic Conference of Bishops for Region 5. He also served as A.S.A. Diocesan Consultor.

On July 1, 1983 Msgr. Dubois was transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur and in 1997, was transferred to St. Theodore Catholic Church and named Administrator of St. Pius X Chapel, where he served until he retired on June 30, 2014. He organized and oversaw over 30 ministries that served these two churches and was present for as many meetings and projects as possible.

As time and experience in all areas of his ministry grew, Msgr. Dubois took on more and more responsibilities. His humility, integrity and fidelity led him to countless boards and leadership positions in numerous government and community events. He continued to attend Diocesan meetings and conferences and all things encompassing his obligation to serve, while making time to be available for calls from parishioners seeking his counsel. He continued to serve those parishioners, well into his eighties until his decline in health no longer allowed him.

Some of his honors include Chaplain to the United States Senate, Chaplain for the Calcasieu Parish Jail, member of Third Degree Lake Arthur Council of Knights of Columbus, Faithful Friar, Monsignor Peters Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Citizen of the Year by St. Theodore Knights of Columbus and Clergyman of the Year by the Fourth Degree District of Louisiana and The Times of Southwest Louisiana. He served on the Executive Committee, for the Papal visit of John Paul II to New Orleans. Msgr. also devoted much time and service to many local and national alcohol, drug and rehabilitation center Boards of Directors.

He will be most remembered for his immeasurable wealth of knowledge, wisdom, kind yet comical personality, and his unwavering commitment to his ministry.

He leaves to cherish his memory 10 nieces and nephews, Michelle DuBois Picard (Rusty), Jacquelyn “Jackie” DuBois, Marie-Claire DuBois Massingill (Mike), Andre Simon DuBois III (Annie), Monique DuBois, Renee DuBois McDermott (Jim), Elizabeth Ann DuBois Burch, Yvette DuBois Hebert (Chris), Camille DuBois and Richard Camille DuBois Jr. (Tiffany); sister-in-law, Eldine “Deanie” Sonnier DuBois; 18 great-nieces and nephews and 20 great-great-nieces and nephews. Numerous cousins are also left to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andre Simon DuBois Sr. and Regina Brown DuBois; two brothers, Andre Simon DuBois Jr. and Richard Camille DuBois Sr., and sister-in-law, Dolores Bolner DuBois.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Interment services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath, La. Visitation Tuesday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with an ACTS rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral. Visitation Wednesday will resume at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Pallbearers for his service will be Andre DuBois III, Richard DuBois Jr., Jonathan Gary, Fred Reggie, Greg Reggie and Ron Murray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Pettaway and Adam Reed.

“We, the family of Msgr. DuBois, would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone in his “village” who cared for him during his health decline. All of us are forever grateful for the immeasurable amount of kindness, compassion, and love that was bestowed upon him by so many, especially Andrea Prejean for being our lifeline and “Earth Angel”.”

We honor Msgr.’s heartfelt devotion to Matthew 25 in kindly requesting that Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana at catholiccha ritiesswla.com/donate or Abraham’s Tent at 2424 Fruge St, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.