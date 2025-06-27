Ralph Luke Sonnier Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Ralph Luke Sonnier, 86, died at 4:39 p.m., June 23, 2025, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. He was known as Pie, his nickname. Pie was a lifelong resident of Sulphur, born on Dec. 16, 1938, at Sulphur Mines. He was a 1957 graduate of Sulphur High School and attended McNeese State College before joining the Army. After serving in the US Army for three years in Germany, he worked in the IBEW apprentice program in Port Arthur, Texas. After becoming a journeyman lineman, he followed the electrical high line work for nine years. During this time, he married Josephine “Joey” Carol Caruthers in Sulphur on July 27, 1968. In 1973, after the birth of their son, Paul, he started working at Century Steps, which later became Century Group, from where he retired with 29 years of service as fabrication supervisor. He enjoyed working in his woodworking shop building handcrafted cars, trucks, and toys, traveling, and entertaining friends on his screened porch. Pie was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. For many years he was a “garden angel” every Tuesday and an adorer every Monday at Prompt Succor Church. He was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Sulphur Council #3015 and was an active member of the Lake Charles Woodworkers Club. In 2007, Pie won first place in the miniature replica category of the national Build-A-Gift contest sponsored by Wood Magazine. He had handcrafted a miniature replica of a 1953 Duesenberg SSJ. One exciting moment of his life was when Jay Leno from the “Tonight Show” called to thank him for the pictures of the Duesenberg. Pie was always giving a helping hand to his neighbors.

Survivors include one son, Paul Luke Sonnier and his wife, Christie Sonnier, of Dallas, Texas; one granddaughter, Sara Sonnier, J.D., of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Zilda Vincent of Sulphur, and one brother, Buddy Sonnier of Carlyss.

His wife, Josephine “Joey” Sonnier; one sister, Claire Richard, and his parents, Antoine and Agnes Sonnier, preceded him in death.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Deacon Patrick LaPointe will officiate. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Saturday morning until the time of service with rosary at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to Our Lady’s Catholic School Trust Fund, 1111 Cypress Street, Sulphur, LA 70663.

Words of comfort and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfu neralhomes.com.