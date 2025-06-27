Ninth fugitive from New Orleans prison escape arrested Published 5:22 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The ninth fugitive missing since a group of 10 prisoners escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility on May 16 has been captured.

Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – New Orleans Field Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and the New Orleans Police Department located and arrested 33-year-old Antoine Massey at a residence in New Orleans.

Massey will be transported to a secure state correctional facility outside of the area. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

At the time of the escape, Massey was incarcerated for Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and a Parole Violation.

Law Enforcement personnel from various local, state, and federal agencies will continue to work around the clock to locate the one remaining fugitive.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitives or pertinent information regarding the investigation is encouraged to anonymously report it by the following methods:

· LSP.org – Report Suspicious Activity Link

· Call the LSP Fusion Center

· Crime Stoppers GNO

· FBI Hotline

The following rewards are being offered per fugitive for information leading to their arrest:

· Crimestoppers GNO – $10,000

· ATF – $20,000

· FBI – $20,000

· Total = $50,000