Local educators present cutting-edge energy-themed research projects Published 4:20 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The energy at Sowela Technical Community College Oakdale campus on Friday morning was energized as 40 teachers prepared to show off their energy-themed research projects.

Over the past week, teachers from Allen Parish and the surrounding school districts participated in the STEM Energy Professional Development Program, a collaboration between the Sowela, Allen Parish School Board, Exxon Mobil, Rice University’s Tapia Center and Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL).

The participating teachers are from all disciplines, from high school technology educators to elementary English teachers. They spent their week developing a project on one of four energy-related topics: wind power, solar power, carbon capture sequestration and heat transfer. Led by facilitators from the Tapia Center, the teachers participated in hands-on activities relating to the themes before splitting off into groups to choose one topic to center their project around, all while getting paid.

The end result is not only a complete project, but a fully-developed and adaptable curriculum, complete with lesson plans for four lessons, rubrics and every necessary documentation to implement the project in any classroom.

Email newsletter signup

Heather Cross is an educator at Fairview High School who teaches gifted courses and middle school English language arts. Like her peers, she was encouraged to sign up for the professional development course by her administrators. She wasn’t fully aware of the scope of work she would need to complete at the STEM Energy Professional Development Program Showcase, which she called an “amazing” experience.

Her group developed a project about carbon capture sequestration, with a focus on scientific research. The curriculum will encourage students to research carbon sequestration and form their own scenic-backed opinions. The project culminates into a hands-on model that lets students simulate the process of carbon sequestration.

The work done by the teachers is a step to make STEM more accessible and intersectional for students. She said the reality is that STEM education does not have to be expensive or exclusive. Since her group’s project is research-based, she will be able to incorporate the lessons into her ELA class by focusing the lessons on research, fact-validation and claim-building.

“You don’t have to have the fanciest equipment or spend the most money,” she said. “With a little bit of innovation and creativity, you can make STEM happen within your classroom.”

Mike Butler, public and government affairs manager, ExxonMobil, said STEM is at the core of ExxonMobil’s community outreach, and the work of the teachers is “truly inspirational.”

The projects they completed lets students know they, too, can succeed in an industrial STEM field, he said.

“We believe that exposing students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics is a way to inspire these young minds, and that anyone can have a career, a meaningful future.”

The program was funded by a $100,000 grant from FUEL, a new state coalition which resulted from a large-scale grant from the National Science Foundation. The goal of FUEL is to compete for and secure $160 million in energy innovation investment in Louisiana over the next 10 years, which is key to the state’s future prosperity, said Lacy McManus, director of workforce development, FUEL. Over six months, FUEL has worked to determine which “levers” need to be pulled to accomplish that goal, and educating the workforce is a priority.

“When it comes to workforce development, every single one of you (teachers) is one of those levers,” she said. “Our teachers and your understanding of what is happening overall in Louisiana in the energy space, the ability to communicate that back to your students, to your administrators, that is absolutely vital.”

Sowela is an institution known for simultaneously developing a trained workforce and employment pipelines for several employment sectors — including industry, one of Louisiana’s main economic drivers.

But Sowela does more than just provide technical education, said Sowela Chancellor Niel Aispenwall. The college is on a mission to create a culture of continuous learning.

“We also encourage our students not to end with us, continue their education and get as much knowledge as they can.”

Michael Romine, who is always seeking opportunities to learn more about incorporating STEM into the classroom, said this program was right up his alley.

He teaches gifted students in grades second through eighth, and algebra and pre-calculus dual enrollment college courses for Jefferson Davis parish schools. Over the week, he was able to learn about problem-based learning, where students identify a problem and conceive a solution.

“I’ve been reading about problem-based learning my whole career, but I never really understood it until this week,” he said. “They did a fantastic job of developing the programming channels. … I’m already starting to think of other things I can do in the future.”

Both Cross and Romane agreed that the STEM Energy Professional Development Program was a unique professional development opportunity.

“Typically professional development presents you with a skill,” Cross said. “However, with this professional development … it’s ready to go. If I want to teach this the first day of school, I can teach this the first day of school.”

The ready-to-go curriculum is just one of the benefits, Romane added. The teachers had an opportunity to bond with their peers, network and grow as professionals in an exciting and collaborative space.

“We’ve got a diverse group of teachers in there. We’ve got a teacher who taught English now doing science. We’ve got new teachers. We’ve got new teachers,” he said. “It they do something like this again, I’d love to do it again.”