Linda Kay Courville Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Linda Kay Gil Courville went to meet her Lord, family and loved ones June 7, 2025, surrounded by family and friends.

Linda was a graduate of Eunice High School, 1961. Linda was married to the late Allen Roy Courville, Eunice, La. They had five children, Michele Denise Courville Martell of Westlake, Danny Troy Courville of Lake Charles, Rhonda Lynn Courville Wetherbee (Scott) of Pennsylvania, Melina Marie Courville Shirley of Lake Charles and Travis Wayne Courville of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Linda worked most of her life as a waitress, hostess and manager in the Lake Charles area at Black Anges Restaurant, Paw Paw’s Seafood and Steak Restaurant, Isle of Capri, where she was known as “Hackberry” and various other Restaurants including Pierrie’s in Lacassine La. Linda loved going to yard sales, cooking for family, neighbors and friends but most of all Linda loved her family and people.

She is proceeded in death by both her parents, Sester Smith Gil and Clerence Gil; her siblings, Myrl Estermae Gil Henry, Clerence Edward Gil Jr., and Lana Rae Gil Fruge.

Email newsletter signup

A Celebration of Life date will be determined in the near future.