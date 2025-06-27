Growth spurt: Women fight to keep their chances from being stunted Published 1:20 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Through her 35 years at McNeese State, Bridget Martin has witnessed numerous changes in the world of women’s college athletics.

The deputy athletic director started her McNeese career as the women’s basketball coach in 1990.

Back then, Title IX was just getting its feet wet. Since then, it’s helped grow athletics for women and girls in high schools and colleges, eventually leading to an increase in professional leagues and opportunities.

“It has been great to see the growth of women’s sports and the way it has helped give females opportunities to get their college educations,” Martin said. “It has been an amazing growth process.”

Now, however, numerous questions surround college athletics, including those related to women’s sports. With the changing landscape and recent $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA settlement, along with transgender athletes’ rights, the future for college sports overall and women in particular is in question.

“Yes, there is a lot of uncertainty right now and a lot of questions about the recent lawsuits and applications they will have on Title IX,” Martin said. “I think a lot of those things will play out with future lawsuits as well.

“One thing is for sure, we have to be ready for whatever changes are coming, and I think we are.”

The model of college sports, especially on the women’s side, is rapidly changing.

Following the June 6 settlement and the new name, image, and likeness rules, concerns have arisen that college sports are shifting toward a more business-focused model. That could hurt non-revenue sports, particularly women’s programs.

“I am concerned that we are going to the business models,” Martin said. “I’m still holding out hope this will level out.”

Some schools have chosen to discontinue certain sports, as funding for them may become increasingly challenging. McNeese officials say they do not expect to do that.

“We are not looking to cut any sports but will be looking for ways to fund them differently as needed,” Athletic Director Heath Schroyer said. “You just have to be ready to adapt to what comes next. Things are going to change, that is for sure.”

One women’s sport that is on the rise is basketball, thanks to gains in viewership over the last few years on both the college and pro levels.

“As far as basketball goes, our sport, we are gaining, and that’s a good thing, so I’m not worried about us,” said first-year McNeese women’s head basketball coach Ayla Guzzardo. “I’m hoping that the models in place to protect women through Title IX continue to hold overall. We have seen a lot of growth thanks to them.”

Martin said he hopes all the growth wasn’t for nothing.

“I’m focused more on what we got right in women’s sports for a long time,” Martin said. “That’s the direction I want to keep going in.”