6/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:50 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kaylyn Renee Austin, 24, 1912 7th St. — aggravated assault; battery of a police officer; unauthorized entry of a place of business. Bond: $28,500.

Glenn David Theriot Jr., 53, Vidor, Texas — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; headlamps on motor vehicles; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $12,500.

Jimmy Darin Randle, 35, 3409 Coolidge St. — theft less than $1,000; identity theft-$300-$500. Bond: $22,000.

Colby Bryan Perrodin, 37, Orange, Texas — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary. Bond: $43,500.

Mary Loretha Lewis, 41, 2324 Rose St. — violations of protective orders; stalking.

Jasmine Breonna Thibodeaux, 30, Orange, Texas — aggravated flight from an officer. Bond: $100,000.

Janaya Mae Broussard, 19, 1011 W. 18th St. — drug possession; criminal conspiracy. Bond: $350,000.

Caleb Ray Lazard, 22, 2600 Moeling St. E528 — aggravated assault.

Ernest Lamont Nelson, 46, 1827 Rena St. — battery of a dating partner-first offense.