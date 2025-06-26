Super Bowl halftime performer who disrupted performance arrested Published 2:51 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

A 41-year-old New Orleans man has been arrested for a disturbance he is accused of creating during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 9 in the Caesars Superdome.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. Kate Stegall said Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu is in custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed that during the halftime performance, a performer deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message “Sudan and Free Gaza,” and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag.

Security and law enforcement personnel on site quickly recognized the unauthorized action and apprehended the performer after he refused to comply with their commands to stop.

Through investigative means, troopers identified the performer as Nantambu and confirmed he was hired as an extra performer during the halftime show.

In coordination with the National Football League, troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did, Stegall said.

An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. On Thursday, Nantambu surrendered himself through coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

This investigation remains ongoing, Stegall said.