New Lake Charles leaders to be sworn-in Monday

Published 4:06 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Emily Burleigh

Lake Charles City Hall
Lake Charles’ new leader will be sworn in on Monday. The public is invited to witness the historic moment.

Marshall J. Simien Jr. is the first Black individual to be elected mayor of Lake Charles. He unseated former mayor Nic Hunter, who served two terms, in a run-off election in May with 52 percent of the votes.

He will be the city’s 30th mayor.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 30, and will take place in the Sudduth Coliseum located inside the Lake Charles Event Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Email newsletter signup

Seating for the ceremony is first-come, first-served, and guests are encouraged to arrive early, according to a city release.

Four new Lake Charles council members will be sworn in alongside Simien: Donald Fondel, District B; Tommy Bilbo, District C; Matthew “Matt” Young, District D; and Matthew Vezinot, District G. They will join council incumbents Ronnie Harvey Jr., District A; Stuart Weatherford, District E; and Council President Craig Marks, District F.

The four-year term for Simien and the Lake Charles city council members will begin on Tuesday, July 1.

The Lake Charles Event Center enforces a clear bag policy to ensure guest safety. Bags cannot exceed 12-by-12-by-6 inches in size. Allowed bags include transparent plastic zip top bags, clear totes, medical items and small bags less than 5-by-7 inches. Small bags under 5-by-7 inches are exempt from the clear bag requirement.

You Might Like

  • Special Sections