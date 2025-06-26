New Lake Charles leaders to be sworn-in Monday

Marshall J. Simien Jr. is the first Black individual to be elected mayor of Lake Charles. He unseated former mayor Nic Hunter, who served two terms, in a run-off election in May with 52 percent of the votes.

He will be the city’s 30th mayor.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 30, and will take place in the Sudduth Coliseum located inside the Lake Charles Event Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Seating for the ceremony is first-come, first-served, and guests are encouraged to arrive early, according to a city release.

Four new Lake Charles council members will be sworn in alongside Simien: Donald Fondel, District B; Tommy Bilbo, District C; Matthew “Matt” Young, District D; and Matthew Vezinot, District G. They will join council incumbents Ronnie Harvey Jr., District A; Stuart Weatherford, District E; and Council President Craig Marks, District F.

The four-year term for Simien and the Lake Charles city council members will begin on Tuesday, July 1.

The Lake Charles Event Center enforces a clear bag policy to ensure guest safety. Bags cannot exceed 12-by-12-by-6 inches in size. Allowed bags include transparent plastic zip top bags, clear totes, medical items and small bags less than 5-by-7 inches. Small bags under 5-by-7 inches are exempt from the clear bag requirement.