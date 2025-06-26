Jennings mayor, five council members begin new term Published 3:53 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn and five city council members were officially sworn Tuesday for their new terms.

Guinn, now beginning third term, expressed his gratitude to outgoing Councilman Johnny Armentor and Clifton Lejeune, and extended a warm welcome to newly elected Councilmen Wayne Ledbetter and Carl Benoit. Incumbents Carolyn Simon, Anthony LeBlanc, and Stevie Van Hook will continue to serve the city for the next four years.

“Hats off to the new individuals who are coming on to be sworn in,” Guinn said during the swearing in ceremony. “Hats off to you, hats off to your families….Politics is brutal, as everybody says, but in Jennings, we’re happy to see the progress….”

City Judge Daniel Stretcher administered the oath of office, formally commencing the council’s four-year term.

“It’s really a pleasure and an honor, and I thank you for inviting me to be here,” Stretcher remarked. “It’s always wonderful to be part of this democratic process which is a great part of our country.”

Before the ceremony, Guinn presented plaques to Armentor and Lejeune, recognizing their dedicated years of service to the community. Armentor served for 20 years, while Lejeune contributed for the past eight years.

Van Hook also expressed his gratitude to the departing councilmen saying it has been a pleasure serving with each of the councilmen.

“Each of you have done a great job in your districts, as well as the community and the parish at large and I thank you,” Van Hook said.

Simon also shared her appreciation as well, saying, “I became more acquainted with Johnny over the past 12 years and eight years with Cliff here, it has definitely been a pleasure working with them both.”

She also thanked her fellow councilmen for their insights, especially regarding construction and carpentry. She concluded by wishing them the best in their future endeavors and thanking their families for their support.

LeBlanc also noted his enjoyment of working with both councilmen, describing the experience as “very interesting.”