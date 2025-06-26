6/26: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 2:44 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brent Walker, 48, 4401 5th Ave. — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; general speed law; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; probation detainer. Bond: $100,700.

Geremiah Fitzgerald Booker, 24, 4032 Thornton St. — possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); two counts drug possession; flight from an officer; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; probation detainer. Bond: $15,100.

Matthew Brent Darjean, 35, 911 Broussard St., Iowa, La. — violations of protective orders. Bond: $12,500.

Laken Whitley Bang, 34, 312 Oak Hampton St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Ferrante Thaddeus Dominique, 43, Plaquemine — simple battery of the infirm. Bond: $9,500.

Sirrkenneth Darcell Simien, 22, 2517 Oak Park Boulevard — theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; hit-and-run driving.

Reginald Floyd Jenkins II, 35, 1711 Mignonette Lane — battery of a dating partner-first offense. Bond: $6,500.

Kirt Linroy Douglas, 24, Marrero — violations of protective orders.

Ray James Credeur, 48, 206 Pelican St., Sulphur — reckless operation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; flight from an officer; violations of registration provisions-vehicle not registered. Bond: $5,350.

Joseph Wayne Lantz III, 44, 427 Juniper Road, Sulphur — simple burglary; aggravated assault; theft less than $1,000. Bond: $71,000.

Tyreese Deshane Humphrey, 25, 2709 General Vandenburg St. — theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Kevin Anthony Terral, 56, 434 Jones Road — aggravated assault; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.