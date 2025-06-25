Woodside completes sell-down of Calcasieu LNG facility to Stonepeak Published 10:26 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Woodside Louisiana — an under-construction, LNG production and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish — announced Tuesday that it has completed the sell-down of a 40% interest in its Lake Charles facility to Stonepeak.

Under the transaction — first announced on April 7 — Stonepeak will provide $5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the foundation development of Louisiana LNG on an accelerated basis, contributing 75% of project capital expenditure in both 2025 and 2026.

The closing payment of about $1.9 billion received by Woodside reflects Stonepeak’s 75% share of capex funding incurred since Jan 1.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said Stonepeak would add further value to the Louisiana LNG Project.

“Our partnership with Stonepeak reflects the attractiveness of Louisiana LNG and was a key milestone towards achieving a successful final investment decision,” she said. “The accelerated capital contribution from Stonepeak enhances Louisiana LNG project returns and strengthens our capacity for shareholder returns ahead of first cargo from the Scarborough Energy Project in Western Australia, targeted for the second half of 2026.”

Louisiana LNG is a fully permitted LNG project with total permitted capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) across five trains. The approved foundation project includes three trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 Mtpa and achieved a successful final investment decision in April 2025.