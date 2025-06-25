Roderick “Roddy” Talbot Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Roderick “Roddy” Talbot went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2025 after a lengthy illness. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Rod was born on May 8, 1936 in the small, rural community of Manchester, La. When not at home, he enjoyed spending time with his maternal grandmother in Bell City, La.

After graduating from Iowa High School in 1954, Rod spent a brief time at McNeese State University, where he was a drum major. Then, in 1957, feeling led to serve his country, Rod entered into service in the United States Army, where he was assigned to Army Intelligence in Germany.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, Rod returned home and married his sweetheart, Eunice Rae Frazier. They lived for a time in Atlanta, Ga., where they had their first child, Dreabon Ann. They moved to Gonzales, La., and Rod returned to college, this time attending Louisiana State University. There, he earned bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Interior Design. It was during these years that their second child, Stuart Gregory, was born.

After his graduation in Interior Design, Rod and his family moved to Central Louisiana, living mostly in Alexandria. Rod spent most of his career with Barron, Hienberg and Brocato Architects in Alexandria. Then, in 1987, the family moved to Shreveport, La. After working for Gordon, Inc. of Bossier City, La. for several years, Rod retired.

Rod was a lifelong artist, and started the Gonzales Art Guild while living there. He was passionate about his art, and about tennis, another lifelong obsession. After retiring, he and Eunice traveled extensively while he played on a seniors’ tennis circuit. He periodically enjoyed having a booth at the Greenwood Flea Market, where he got to sell some of his art, as well as antiques and knick-knacks acquired over a lifetime.

Visitation is at Rose-Neath South on June 25, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services at Rose-Neath South on June 26, 2025 at 10 a.m., with internment to follow at Forest Park West cemetary.

Rod is survived by his wife, Eunice; daughter, Dreabon Talbot of Shreveport, along with her children, Sarah Renfro, son-in-law, Philip Renfro of Houston, with their children Emmy, Audrey and Collette; son, Stuart Talbot, daughter-in-law, Karen Talbot of Shreveport, and their children, Miranda and Madeline; brother, Cecil Talbot, his wife Brenda of Iowa; brother Ben Talbot, his wife, Kim of Iowa; brother, Tommy Talbot, his wife, Gay of Iowa; brother, Bobby Talbot, his wife, Cindy of Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Beatrice Talbot; sister, Carolyn Buller; brother, Jimmy Talbot and sister, Penny Dugas.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the staff of 5 East at Willis Knighton North for their attentive and loving care of Rod.