PHOTO GALLERY: A STEM lesson for the taste buds
Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Sofia Ly and Clare Goodfriend enjoy the ice cream they made at the Sulphur Regional Library on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sofia Ly samples the she made at a STEAM activity at the Sulphur Regional Library on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Participants made homemade ice cream by adding ingredients to a ziplock back, placing it inside a larger bag with ice and salt and shaking it until the mixture froze. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
The Sulphur Regional Library held a STEAM activity for children on Wednesday. Participants got to make ice cream in a bag. Clare Goodfriend adds sprinkes to her ice cream. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Payton Obey, Sapphire Pete and Harley Obey shake their bags to make ice cream on Wednesday, June 25, at the Sulphur Regional Library. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sulphur Regional Library programming supervisor Jessica Vincent helps children add ingredients to their bags to make ice cream on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Dr. Ranyel Trent, principal at Jake Drost Head Start, helps Payton Obey put ice in a bag to make ice cream at the Sulphur Regional Library on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Children line up to get ingredients to make ice cream at the Sulphur Regional Library on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
