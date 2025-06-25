PHOTO GALLERY: A STEM lesson for the taste buds

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Sofia Ly and Clare Goodfriend enjoy the ice cream they made at the Sulphur Regional Library on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The Sulphur Regional Library held a STEAM activity for children on Wednesday. Participants got to make ice cream in a bag. (Photos by Rodrick Anderson)

