Local man sentenced for abducting ex-girlfriend Published 7:19 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A Jennings man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for abducting his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, taking her vehicle and threatening to kill her.

Charles Lee Woods Jr., 53, received 30 years for armed robbery, 10 years for false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon, and 5 years for domestic abuse aggravated assault. Judge Steve Gunnell ordered the sentences to run consecutively, without eligibility for probation, parole, or suspension.

The state had initially sought a 50-year sentence.

Woods was unanimously found guilty on all charges by a Jeff Davis Parish jury in March.

“This is exactly the kind of sentence we need to keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” District Attorney Lauren Heinen said in a press release. “We pushed hard for this lengthy sentence because this man has shown time and time again that he’s a real danger to the women in our parish.”

The charges stem from a March 2024 incident where Woods, armed with a large knife, attempted to abduct his ex-girlfriend, Shantel Williams, and her vehicle. He then threatened her with the knife, forcing her into the vehicle.

Williams escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle and running into a Walmart store. Woods pursued her but eventually fled the scene.

Woods was apprehended two days later in Acadia Parish while attempting to evade deputies. Two kitchen knives were found in his vehicle.

During a sentence hearing, Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga described Woods’ pre-sentencing investigation as “very disturbing” and containing “very stunning information,” including incidents of sexual battery and simple rape in both Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes. At least one case involved the rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter, who felt compelled to comply due to threats, he said.

According to the District Attorney’s Office Woods’ previous convictions include simple rape, two sexual batteries, second-degree kidnapping, two convictions for distribution of cocaine, and two convictions for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Doga said Woods has a history of victimizing women through threats and intimidation.

He added that Williams feared for her life, which led her to jump from the vehicle

Defense Attorney Robert J. Sheffield Jr. argued that Woods’ convictions and criminal history were older charges and did not constitute a “pattern” of behavior.

He stated that Woods was in a relationship that ended, not through his fault, and that he tried to re-establish it, but “things went too far.” He acknowledged that Woods acted improperly.

Sheffield requested “a reasonable sentence to give Mr. Woods an opportunity to pay his debt to society and get help while he is in jail.”

Doga countered, asserting that characterizing the event as “things went too far” drastically downplayed threats to kill the victim, including his statement, “If I can’t have you nobody will.”

During an emotional victim impact statement at the hearing, Williams told the court that her life was tremendously changed on March 2, 2024 by someone she loved.

Addressing Woods directly, Williams said, “You were my friend, despite what people said about you. I showed you nothing but love and you tried to kill me.”

She expressed that her healing has been slow and her inner peace was stolen by his actions.

“I don’t hate you, but pray you get help,” Williams concluded.