Leon Quebodeaux Jr. Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leon “Papa Smurf” Quebodeaux Jr. who left this world on June 23, 2025, at the age of 89. Leon was born on October 28, 1935, in Gueydan, La., and he spent his later years in Lake Charles, La., where he made a name for himself as the beloved “mayor of Goss Ferry Road.”

Leon spent 47 dedicated years working as a pressman at the Lake Charles American Press. He was a talented and resourceful man who could solve any problem with just what he had at hand. His boys took after him, picking up all their best jokes not from what he said but from watching him have fun with life.

Leon loved his adventures, whether he was shrimping, camping at the beautiful Rutherford Beach, fishing at Toledo Bend, or just collecting junk. He had a love for life that was evident in everything he did.

He first met the love of his life, Geneva, while showing off his car. When she saw him, she told him that he was handsome. He simply replied “I’m going to marry you.” They married on Jan. 22, 1954, shared a remarkable 72 years together.

Leon is survived by his beloved spouse, Geneva Quebodeaux; his sons, Kenneth, Charles, and Billy Quebodeaux (Christine); his daughter, Gloria Miller (Terry); grandchildren, Nathan Quebodeaux (Sandy), Katrina Noel, Clint Quebodeaux (Cheyenne), Corina Joshlin (Jack), Amber Caraway (Jared), Heather Spahr (Corey), and nine great-grandchildren

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Quebodeaux Sr. and Alosia Credeur Quebodeaux.

A funeral Service for Leon will take place on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will resume the next morning at 10 a.m. and last until the start of the service.

Words of comfort may be expressed at www.john sonfuneralhome.net.