Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Julia Gayle Tyler, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Born on July 11, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Joseph Leo Gayle and Merle Blevins Gayle, Julie was the eldest of her siblings and grew up with a vibrant spirit and creative heart.

She was a devoted parishioner of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, it was here she received her Sacraments of Baptism, First Communion, and Confirmation. Julie was a 1959 graduate of Lake Charles High School, where she proudly served as a Kiltie and later began studies at McNeese State University.

Julie met the love of her life, Jan Tyler, on a blind date. On July 9, 1960, they were married at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together, they shared 65 wonderful years, a marriage built on love, laughter, and adventure. As Jan’s career in the oil industry took them to new places, Julie embraced each move as an opportunity to enrich their lives.

Above all, Julie cherished her role as a mother. She poured her heart into raising their three daughters, and later, embraced becoming a grandmother with the same warmth and devotion. She loved hosting summer visits, holiday gatherings, and creating treasured memories.

Julie lived with grace, optimism, and a joyful heart. She was always quick to find the silver lining, no matter the circumstance. She enjoyed investing, reading, golf, tennis and she was a fabulous cook. It was the people in her life; her family and dear friends, that brought her the greatest happiness.

She will be remembered for her radiant smile, kind spirit, and the deep love she gave so freely.

She was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Sally Anne Tyler Rice and two sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” Gayle Eisenman and Mary Evelyn Gayle Bell.

Those left to cherish her memoryare her husband, Jan A. Tyler; two daughters, Barrie Page and husband Robert of Arlington, Texas and Susan Dishington and husband, Andrew of Miami, Fla.; grandchildren, Tyler Page, Andrew, Scott, and Catherine Dishington; one brother, Joseph Leo Gayle Jr. and wife, Mary Stoker Gayle; brothers-in-law, Tim Eisenman and Stephen Bell; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Emily, Matthew, Laura, Stephen, and Dorothy, and grand-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass led by Father Michael Beverung to be celebrated, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 2 p.m. Family to welcome friends Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment to follow at Consolata Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family invite you to make a donation in her memory to Spina Bifida Program at Texas Childrens Hospital 6621 Fannin St. Houston, TX 77030.

