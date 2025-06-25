Ice Cream Festival is back so let’s scoop up the fun

Published 7:35 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By American Press Staff

(Metro Creative Services)

Special to the American Press

Get ready to indulge in the sweetest event of the summer. The Lake Charles Event Center is thrilled to announce Sun & Scoops Ice Cream Festival, coming Saturday, June 28.

This family-friendly festival promises a full day of cool treats, interactive experiences, and entertainment for all ages.

Email newsletter signup

Sun & Scoops Ice Cream Festival is a celebration of ice cream, bringing together local dessert vendors, family activities and entertainment to create the ultimate summer experience.

Tickets include:

Bounce Bonanza: An inflatable play zone for kids to jump and have fun.

Craft Corner: Hands-on activities and creative fun for all ages.

Character Zone: Meet & greet with beloved princesses and superheroes.

Live Entertainment: Music, games, and interactive fun throughout the day.

Ice Cream

General admission tickets are $13.35; a family four pack is  $47.60.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lakecharleseventcenter.com

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Special Sections