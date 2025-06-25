Ice Cream Festival is back so let’s scoop up the fun Published 7:35 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Get ready to indulge in the sweetest event of the summer. The Lake Charles Event Center is thrilled to announce Sun & Scoops Ice Cream Festival, coming Saturday, June 28.

This family-friendly festival promises a full day of cool treats, interactive experiences, and entertainment for all ages.

Sun & Scoops Ice Cream Festival is a celebration of ice cream, bringing together local dessert vendors, family activities and entertainment to create the ultimate summer experience.

Tickets include:

Bounce Bonanza: An inflatable play zone for kids to jump and have fun.

Craft Corner: Hands-on activities and creative fun for all ages.

Character Zone: Meet & greet with beloved princesses and superheroes.

Live Entertainment: Music, games, and interactive fun throughout the day.

Ice Cream

General admission tickets are $13.35; a family four pack is $47.60.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lakecharleseventcenter.com