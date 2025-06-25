Higgins, Ezell introduce legislation to support dredging workforce

Special to the American Press

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, R-La., and Congressman Mike Ezell, R-Miss., have introduced the Industrial Certification for Coast Guard Veterans Act, which would expand opportunities for U.S. Coast Guard personnel to transition to the dredging sector upon completion of their service.

The bill directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to produce a report analyzing the transferability of Coast Guard skills to the dredging industry. The report would identify recruitment strategies to connect with retiring Coast Guard personnel, evaluate the potential for credentialing or certification programs, and outline any existing or planned coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The dredging and maintenance of America’s ports and waterways is critical to our economic and national security,” Higgins said. “This legislation prioritizes workforce development efforts for the dredging industry in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. We’re exploring opportunities for retiring Coast Guard personnel to transition their skills into the private sector, all while supporting efforts to maintain our maritime infrastructure.”

“As Chairman of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, I’ve seen firsthand the talent and expertise our Coast Guard members bring to the table,” Ezell said. “The Industrial Certification for Coast Guard Veterans Act will help ensure those skills don’t go to waste after service. By identifying pathways into the dredging sector, this bill supports our veterans, strengthens our maritime workforce, and reinforces our commitment to maintaining vital infrastructure across the country.”