Trump says ceasefire is in effect as he criticizes both Iran and Israel Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump claims a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was “in effect” on Tuesday, after expressing deep frustration with both sides for violating the agreement he brokered.

Israel earlier accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to take effect. The Iranian military denied firing on Israel, state media reported.

Trump expressed anger and frustration as he told reporters at the White House that both Israel, a close ally, and Iran had violated the ceasefire plan. But later he said the deal was saved, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s office later said he held off on a tougher strike against Iran after speaking to Trump.

Here is the latest:

Secretary of State makes Iran-related phone calls with various foreign ministers

The State Department said Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken to Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, Rashid Meredov, about the conflict, mainly to impress the importance the U.S. places on allowing American citizens to leave neighboring Iran by land through his country.

Nearly 200 American citizens had been stuck at the Iranian-Turkmenistan border over the weekend waiting for permission to enter.

The State Department sent a diplomatic note to Turkmenistan appealing for assistance in the matter on Sunday and officials said Tuesday that the situation appeared to have been resolved.

“The United States expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s cooperation and looks forward to further partnership with Turkmenistan, including expanding economic and commercial ties,” the State Department said in a readout of Rubio’s call.

Rubio also spoke by phone about Iran with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in part to review “next steps to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran.”

Italy has hosted several rounds of now-stalled nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran and has offered, along with the Vatican, to host more in the future. The readout of the Rubio-Tajani call provided no additional details.

UN chief urges Israel and Iran to respect the ceasefire and hopes it can be replicated in Gaza

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed U.S. President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire and said the fighting must stop.

“The people of the two countries have already suffered too much,” he tweeted on X.

As for the war in Gaza, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United States, Qatar and Egypt have been able to achieve limited ceasefires between Israel and Hamas.

“It is high time that leaders on both sides find the political courage to put a stop to this carnage,” he said

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Iran and Israel, urges parties to uphold the agreement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said in the Tuesday statement that Islamabad welcomes and supports efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

“Pakistan believes that lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and by refraining from the use of force,” the ministry said.

The country has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has said it is ready to play a role in promoting peace in the Middle East.