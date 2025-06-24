Local pair recognized as Youth of the Year by Family & Youth Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School kindergarten class was honored by Family and Children on Tuesday at L'Auberge Casino and Resort with the Light of Hope Award. (Chad Moreno / Special to the American Press) 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Hathaway senior Ryleigh Leger (center) was named as two Youths of the Year by Family and Children on Tuesday at L'Auberge Casino and Resort. He is flanked by 2022 recipient Alonnie Celestine and Phillips 66 public relations director Megan Hartman. (Chad Moreno / Special to the American Press) 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Family and Children named retired Calcasieu Parish Sherriff Tony Mancuso as its Philanthropist of the Year on Tuesdsay at L'Auberge Casino and Resort. (Chad Moreno / Special to the American Press) 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Doug Gehrig speaks during the annual Family and Children meeting and awards celebration at L'Auberge Casino and Resort on Tuesday. Gehrig and his late wife Gay were named the Humanitarians of the Year. (Chad Moreno/Special to the American Press) 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Retired CPSO Sherriff Tony Mancuso (right) was named Philantropist of the Year by Family and Children on Tuesday at L'Auberge Casino and Resort. Pictured with Mancuso is Sam Liprie, P.D. (Nuc.), 2022 recipient and Phillips 66 public relations director Megan Hartman and Sam . (Chad Moreno / Special to the American Press) 6/6 Swipe or click to see more St. Louis Catholic senior Jonah Austin (center) named as two Youths of the Year by Family and Children on Tuesday at L'Auberge Casino and Resort. He is flanked by 2024 recipient Benjamin Duplechin and Phillips 66 public relations director Megan Hartman. (Chad Moreno / Special to the American Press)

Hathaway High School senior Ryleigh Leger and St. Louis Catholic’s Jonah Austin have dedicated themselves to better their schools, peers and communities. They were honored as the Youths of the Year at the Family & Youth annual meeting and awards celebration at L’Auberge Casino Resort on Tuesday.

Family and Youth first presented the Youth of the Year award in 1980. Stephen Perez, market president for First Horizon Bank and chair of the Family Foundation, said the award puts a spotlight on “those leaders who have given their time, talent, and leadership skills to making the future chapters of our community look brighter than those that came before.”

“This award honors them for their commitment and dedication to becoming the true leaders of tomorrow. In that same spirit, it drives us to fill the critical gaps in our community through services like leadership development.”

Email newsletter signup Leger fills her busy schedule with multiple activities and organizations, including the Leadership Center for Youth’s Advisory Council, first vice president and vice president of service learning at the state level and as president of her local chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She is also the Hathaway Hornet mascot, donates stuffed animals to the Children’s Advocacy Center, and is a member of the Library, French and Beta clubs. She was presented the award by 2022 recipient Alonnie Celestine.

“She has consistently shown strong leadership through her community service and her commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others,” Celestine said. “Riley has taken on many leadership roles that show her dedication to both her school and her community.

“She values service to others and shows this through volunteering in her community, always eager to lend a helping hand and positively influence those around her. Her involvement with these organizations is a testament to her dedication to service and her desire to better Southwest Louisiana.”

Austin balanced sports and academics while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average. He was an 800-meter runner for the Saints’ track and field team and a member of the TLC Youth Advisory Council, helping Rise Against Hunger, Mistletoe and Moss, ABC Pregnancy, and the Junior League’s Touch a Truck. One of his many contributions to his school included beautifying the campus, including planters and benches. 2024 award recipient Benjamin Duplechin presented the award to Austin.

“Our next Youth of the Year exemplifies what it means to be a leader with heart, purpose, and integrity,” Duplechin said. “As a senior at St. Louis Catholic High School, Jonah Lawson balances academic excellence, athletic achievement, community service, and strong personal values with humility and grace.”

He also shares his talents, kindness and desire to serve others at Mueller’s Vintage Store.

“At Mueller’s Vintage Store, he works independently, managing operations and customer service with professionalism and maturity,” Duplechin said. “But what truly sets him apart is his kindness. Whether engaging with elderly customers or befriending local homeless, Jonah demonstrates genuine empathy and respect for everyone he meets. Jonah is not only a role model to his peers, but a reminder to us all that leadership begins with kindness, service, and a drive to make the world better.”

Three other awards were given at the meeting. Doug and the late Gay Gehrig were named the Humanitarians of the Year. The Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School kindergarten class received the Light of Hope Award, while retired Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso was named the Philanthropist of the Year.

The Gehrigs assisted many organizations and causes for decades in the area, including Bark to Life Dog Park, Live at the Lakefront, Calcasieu Soccer Club, Whistle Stop, Abraham’s Tent, the Arts and Humanities Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children’s Museum, Tasting on the Terrace and Family and Youth.

“It’s been a pleasure, and I think one of my strong beliefs is that everybody needs to give of themselves,” Doug Gehrig said. “Family & Youth is probably, in my opinion, the best organization in Lake Charles. They do so much good … and giving your money to Family and Youth is probably the best place in Lake Charles you can put your support, be it time or money.”

Mancuso started to work for the CPSO in 1984. In addition, he was a part of the Domestic Violence Law Enforcement Task Force, the Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission. He also gave his time and efforts to United Way, Boys Scouts of America, Dixie Youth Baseball, Ride to Literacy at Ralph Wilson Elementary and helping the surrounding community through multiple hurricanes.

“You know, there’s so many people in our community that do so much, but I don’t think there’s anybody that does as much as Family & Youth,” Mancuso said. “Let me tell you, from a law enforcement standpoint, what they’ve done in our community… (We) send the worst poor victims of our community of child abuse, and sexual abuse, to them to be interviewed to help us to solve crimes. And it’s amazing the work that they do. And that’s just part of it. That’s just one little part of it.”

In 2023, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School started a program to help kindergartners learn the importance of sharing and giving. Students would select a stuffed animal and give it a name. Eventually, the stuffed animal is donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center to provide comfort for those going through tough situations.

“As a teacher, we feel a purpose to light a spark in each one of our children,” EDS kindergarten teacher Parker Bradley said. “And we hope that with the proper help, they can grow that spark into a flame and light up the world.”