Lake Arthur under boil advisory Published 8:53 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The town of Lake Arthur is currently under a boil order due to an emergency water outage. This order was issued Monday night following repairs to the Fourth Street water well and will remain in effect until further notice.

To ensure safety, all residents are advised to disinfect their water before consumption, including for fountain drinks, ice making, teeth brushing, or food preparation.

This can be done by boiling water for one minute in a clean container, starting the minute after the water reaches a rolling boil. A flat taste can be remedied by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it between clean containers, or adding a small pinch of salt per quart of boiled water.

Residents should continue to disinfect their water until further notice.

The Town of Lake Arthur Water System will lift the advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health confirms that water samples are safe.