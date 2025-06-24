6/24: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jontay Nicole Williams, 20, 4628 Asbury Circle — resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation. Bond: $32,500.

Ryan Matthew Ziegler, 25, 3066 La. 3059 — disturbing the peace; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $32,500.

Stephen Jowon Williams, 27, 5859 Tom Hebert Road — modification of exhaust systems; tail lamps-illuminate with white light the rear registration plate; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense. Bond: $40,200.

Timothy Dale Linan, 27, 193 Goodman Road — illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; two counts possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; four counts direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $69,000.

Jalyn Jamar Williams, 23, 2130 Country Club Road — entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting a police officer with force or violence; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $11,500.

Randall Dan Clark, 36, 5544 Thelma St. — simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $63,000.

Rabeka Ann Wahlstrom, 34, 2307 Kathy Drive, Sulphur — mail theft; drug possession. Bond: $21,000.

Alaisha Latrell Jack, 24, 2334 17th St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; direct contempt of court.

Ric Edward Ducotey, 40, Ponca City, Okla. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust system. Bond: $35,600.

Kimberly Lynn Grissinger, 30, 901 Matthew St., Sulphur — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; careless operation; security required; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Rhea Nicole Winn, 40, 1410 Thompson Road Apt. B, Moss Bluff — aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $30,000.

Isaiah Ray Schexneider, 18, 607 I-10 Mobile Village Road 2 — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $9,500.

Jarron William Matthews, 18, 1316 Cathy St. — simple burglary; theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000.

Damien Terrell Miller, 45, 3102 Warren St. Apt. 2 — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary. Bond: $11,500.

Dedrick J. Shepherd, 20, 2125 21st St. — obstruction of court orders; two counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.