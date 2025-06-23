Teenager killed in weekend UTV crash
Published 10:47 am Monday, June 23, 2025
The initial investigation determined that a juvenile was traveling north on West River Road when their UTV exited the road and struck a parked UTV for reasons not yet known. The collision ejected the juvenile driver, a juvenile passenger, and the driver of the parked UTV.
The passenger, Kyndal Vidrine, 13, of Oakdale was fatally injured and later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
The juvenile driver and the driver of the parked UTV sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Email newsletter signup
Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis, and the investigation is ongoing.
This incident marks the second fatal UTV crash involving minors in Rapides Parish this summer. Last week, a six-year-old child was killed and three others injured in a four-wheeler crash in Alexandria.