Teenager killed in weekend UTV crash

An Allen Parish teenager was killed and two other people injured early Sunday in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in Rapides Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

Authorities responded to the scene on West River Road, south of La. 462 near Plainview, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The initial investigation determined that a juvenile was traveling north on West River Road when their UTV exited the road and struck a parked UTV for reasons not yet known. The collision ejected the juvenile driver, a juvenile passenger, and the driver of the parked UTV.

The passenger, Kyndal Vidrine, 13, of Oakdale was fatally injured and later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The juvenile driver and the driver of the parked UTV sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Email newsletter signup

Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis, and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident marks the second fatal UTV crash involving minors in Rapides Parish this summer. Last week, a six-year-old child was killed and three others injured in a four-wheeler crash in Alexandria.