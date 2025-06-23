ROADWORK: Upcoming road closures across the region Published 3:23 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the left lane of Interstate 10 westbound at Exit 4 will be closed at 7 p.m. Monday, June 23, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24. The closure is necessary for crews to perform roadway maintenance.

•

La. 378 (Phillips Road) — between Westwood Road and Davis Road — will have a fULL closure from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday, June 25-26. The closure is necessary for crews to perform hazardous tree removal.

•

Andrew Young Road just north of La. 108 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, for utility work. The closure is expected to end at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 3. There will be alternating and intermittent lane closure.

A lane closure of Bunker Road – about 400 feet north of Vincent Street to Broad Street — is in effect from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily through Monday, June 30, for the replacement of existing power poles along Broad Street.