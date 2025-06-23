Nicholas wins 6th Lake Charles City Championship Published 8:17 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Matt Nicholas clinched his sixth Lake Charles City Championship on Sunday at Mallard Golf Club. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The first time Matt Nicholas played in the Lake Charles City Championship in 2001, he walked away as a champion. Nearly a quarter century later, he is still one of the top golfers in Southwest Louisiana after winning his sixth Lake Charles City Championship on Sunday at Mallard Golf Club.

After his latest triumph at Mallard, Nicholas is approaching rare air that many probably thought couldn’t be matched. He is now one title by behind Billy Gabbert’s record of seven City Championships. Gabbert won his first in 1986 and his last one in 2006.

Nicholas led by one when he walked up to the final tee box. He clinched the title with his 12th birdie of the weekend and third over the final six holes.

Round 2 leader Gage Primeaux took a hit when he settled for a double-bogey on the opening hole Sunday but never trailed Nicholas by more than two strokes. He cut the deficit to one with a birdie on the par-4 No. 17, but his bogey to close the tournament opened the door for Nicholas.

Nicholas and Primeaux were tied at even par through four holes before a rain and lightning delay.

Garrett Trahan briefly held the top spot with a birdie to open the final round but carded back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. Trahan finished in a tie for third place with Landen East at 5-over, 221.

Blake DeReese and Charles Spence shared fifth place at 224.