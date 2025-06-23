Imperial Pour fundraiser offers wine, art with a sip of culture Published 10:21 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Locals will have an opportunity to sip on hand-selected wines and learn some history next week at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum’s The Imperial Pour.

From 6-8 p.m. on June 27, ICM is offering an inaugural artful wine-tasting experience.

Guests will be treated to six wine pours and pairings, curated by Ryan Kennedy, a Lake Charles-based sommelier. While sipping, they can enjoy after-hours access to the exhibitions on display at the museum: “Through the Lines,” “El Nuevo Constante: Shipwrecked” and “The Conde Antique Corkscrew Collection.”

“Through the Lines” features pieces from ICM’s permanent collection, which showcases foundational Louisiana artists like John James Audubon, Boyd Cruise and Angela Gregory. “El Nuevo Constante: Shipwrecked” is a historical collection that includes recovered artifacts from a Spanish merchant vessel that sank near the coast in 1766.

“Te Conde Antique Corkscrew Collection” is a one-night-only first look at a collection of “ornate and rare” historic corkscrews, said ICM creative specialist Anna Alamond.

“These exhibitions offer a meaningful backdrop to the evening, blending art, history and heritage in true Southwest Louisiana spirit,” she said.

The Imperial Pour was conceived by a desire to share the love of art, history and community ties with Southwest Louisiana.

“We wanted to create a moment to come together, celebrate our rich cultural heritage, and raise a glass to the people who support and sustain it,” she said.

Out of the more than 200 antique corkscrews that will be on display, Alamond said five standouts will be featured in a silent auction, such as a mother-of-pearl perfume corkscrew, a Civil War-era bullet mold/corkscrew combo built and “The Surprise, a playful perpetual motion piece that lives up to its name”, she said.

The proceeds from the auction and the event admission support ICM’s arts and humanities programming and keep the museum’s mission, Alamond said.

“The Imperial Calcasieu Museum is all about shining a spotlight on local art and history, but more than that, we aim to spark passion and curiosity in the stories and artifacts we all share here in Southwest Louisiana. Through our exhibitions and programs, we want people to connect deeply with our community’s culture and heritage, find something or someone who resonates deeply or connects them to another.”

Tickets are $75 and limited to those 21 years and older.