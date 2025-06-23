6/23: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:40 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Duntrell Shyniece Roy, 28, 1908 Winterhalter St. Apt. C — aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $25,000.

Edward Joseph Henderson, 44, 2148 Green Acres — two counts domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Email newsletter signup

Misty Dawn Touvell, 41, 620 Chestnut St., Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery.

Marcus Craig Williams Jr., 32, 1902 Brick St. — three counts direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); drug possession; resisting an officer.

Bryan Lee Foreman, 48, 3510 Crescent Drive — identity theft. Bond: $7,500.

Kevin Ramon Smith, 62, 126 Kirkman St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $150,000.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 37, 1660 Barney Hoffpauir Road, Sulphur — probation violation; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 37, 404 Spruce Ave., Iowa, La. — simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; drug possession; driving on roadway laned for traffic; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; parole detainer. Bond: $111,300.

Caleb Daniel McLellan, 24, 3199 Pine Needle Drive, Sulphur — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; unauthorized entry of a place of business; probation violation.

Malaka Bea Trent, 29, 805 Goss Road, Westlake — simple battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence. Bond: $21,000.

Rushaka Deshawn Cobb, 32, 1011 W. 18th St. No. 105 — two counts drug possession; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $220,500.

Christopher Ray Cooper, 46, 2904 Red Dean Road, Vinton — simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons-possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars. Bond: $44,500.

Brandon Micheal Foote, 26, 420 Honeysuckle Lane, Westlake — simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; probation detainer. Bond: $65,000.

Darron Deyon Young, 57, Houston — illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bond: $5,000.

David Lee Jenkins, 57, 306 Gelpi Drive — simple robbery; theft less than $1,000, two or more previous convictions; two counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $52,500.

James Allen Sumrall, 38, 5225 Elliott Road — domestic abuse battery; false imprisonment.

Timothy Wayne Jackson, 26, 420 Cherry St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary. Bond: $57,500.

Brandon Jamal Cole, 38, 416 Lake St. — theft less than $1,000; identity theft; direct contempt of court; resisting an office; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less).

Grarron Ckay Arabie, 31, 2815 Flounder St. — direct contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; simple burglary; home invasion; stalking.

Javori Hardy, 22, 3201 2nd Ave. No. 9 — domestic abuse battery.

Michael Preston Carrier, 38, 2722 Allen St., Sulphur — simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $9,000.

Monte Auntrell Price, 27, 1304 Cactus Drive — two counts direct contempt of court; bicycle lamps and reflectors; obstruction of justice; possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; resisting a flight by officer.

Garrick Kade Gray, 26, 1106 Millard St., Welsh — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; simple burglary; violations of protective orders.

Carlos Gabriel Diaz, 36, Dayton, Texas — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; careless operation.

William Plaster, 17, 4101 5th Ave. — simple burglary; theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000.

Kevin Bernard Pitre, 17, 2717 Mary St. — simple burglary; theft of a firearm; obstruction of justice.