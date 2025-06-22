Iranian ambassador says US ‘decided to destroy diplomacy’ with strikes on nuclear sites Published 6:22 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Iran said that the U.S. “decided to destroy diplomacy” with its strikes on the country’s nuclear program and that the Iranian military will decide the “timing, nature and scale of Iran’s proportionate response.”

Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, spoke to an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council hours after the U.S. attack.

“We will take all measures necessary,” he told the meeting.

